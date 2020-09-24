PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia turns photographer for Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr; Calls it the shape of her heart

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share pictures and videos of their daughter Mehr on their social media handles. Their little munchkin is already an internet sensation. Recently, Angad has treated his fans with a few adorable throwback in-flight pictures with his baby girl. In the pictures, Angad can be seen playing with Mehr. They both can be seen dressed in white. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor has thanked his wife Neha for clicking those pictures and also called Mehr as daddy’s little girl.

While sharing the pictures, Angad wrote, “I knew you were trouble…#daddyslittlegirl thank you for capturing this moment @nehadhupia.” Soon after the Inside Edge actor posted the pictures, Neha was quick to drop an adorable comment on his post. She wrote, “Look carefully ... that’s the shape of my heart”.

Have a look at Angad Bedi’s latest post here:

Recently, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr completed 22 months. The Delhii Heights actress had shared a beautiful picture of Mehr on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Mehr was seen wearing a blue coloured floral dress with a red cap. Neha captioned it as, “22 months today ... our baby girl ... walk... run... fly ... ”

Angad often takes strolls with his daughter Mehr in the city. A few days back, the actor took to his Instagram account which was filmed by Neha Dhupia wherein the father-daughter duo was enjoying a stroll in the nearest park to their house.

