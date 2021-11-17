PHOTOS: Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa look like a dream as they arrive in Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married after 11 years of dating in Chandigarh. The couple recently arrived in Mumbai and got clicked by the paparazzi. Several celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Raj & DK amongst others attended the wedding in Chandigarh. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married after dating each other for 11 years. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa worked together for the first time in ‘Citylights’ where they played a husband and a wife and received tremendous acclaim for their performances. The film was directed by Rajkummar’s frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta.

Sharing the first pictures of the wedding, Rajkummar penned a heartfelt note in the caption, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”. A recent report in Midday claimed that Rajkummar Rao will be heading to shoot just 3 days after his wedding skipping the honeymoon for now. Rajkummar will be kicking off the shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s ambitious project ‘Bheed’.

Take a look:

The source told Mid-Day, "Anubhav sir had planned the schedule in such a way that Bheed can kick off immediately after Raj’s wedding. It is one of the director’s most ambitious movies to date. Given the milieu and setting of the film, he felt November and early December would be the best time to shoot it. When the director discussed the schedule with Raj, he understood the time constraints and immediately agreed to honor the commitment before going on a honeymoon with Patralekhaa. The film, owing to its subject, is special to the actor; he was blown away by the script."

Also Read| Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding: Newlyweds look nothing less than royalty in reception PHOTO