PHOTOS: Nimrat Kaur spotted at airport with injured leg, Bhumi Pednekar snapped with sister Samiksha

The Mumbai International airport is a hotspot for celebrities and every day some film industry personality is either snapped arriving or leaving the city. On Thursday, actresses Nimrat Kaur and Bhumi Pednekar were snapped at the airport as they prepped to leave for either work projects or for a holiday.

Nimrat Kaur was snapped arriving with a walking stick and her left leg in a cast. Despite that, the actress aced her airport look in a breezy and flowy pastel pink outfit. The actress greeted the paparazzi as she slowly made her way to the terminal. We hope the actress recovers soon.

After Nimrat, Bhumi Pednekar was seen arriving at the airport with her twin sister Samiksha Pednekar. Goes without saying, the paparazzi were slightly confused over who is whom under the mask. While Samiksha looked pretty in an ethnic blue suit, Bhumi wore a flowy green floral maxi with a white top knot shirt.

Check out Bhumi and Nimrat Kaur's photos below:

