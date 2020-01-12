PHOTOS: Panga actress Kangana Ranaut is all smiles despite looking tired post her dance rehearsals

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in the city post her dance rehearsals. The actress opted for a no-makeup look and was looking tired after the rehearsals.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Panga. She is currently busy promoting her film. The trailer of the movie which was released last year has received a great response from its viewers. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience. Kangana is also prepping up for Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The actress has been keeping busy with the prep for the same and one of the primary parts of her prep has been taking to dance classes and she has been a regular at it.

Kangana was spotted in the city post her dance rehearsals. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. The gorgeous actress looked tired after the rehearsals. We couldn't get a complete glimpse of the actress's attire but it looks slike Kangana was donning a salwar suit. Despite being tired, Kangana waved hi to the paps. The actress has been learning various classical dance forms for the movie Thalaivi. She was previously also spotted outside her dance class in a salwar suit.

Talking about Panga, the movie directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also stars Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. The trailer gave us a glimpse into Jaya’s world where she once was a renowned kabaddi player and then became a railway employee and mother. It also will star Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend who helps her return to the game for a second time. For the film, Kangana trained in Kabaddi and was often seen practicing for the final shoot. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's pictures here:

