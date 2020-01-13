PHOTOS: Panga actress Kangana Ranaut looks flawless in an all black gym attire as she gets snapped in the city

Kangana was spotted in an all-black look after her workout. The Panga actress was donning a black coloured full sleeve top with matching black tights.

, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya is all geared up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Panga which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actress is currently busy promoting her film. The trailer and title track of the movie have received a great response from its viewers. Kangana's fans are eagerly waiting to see the actress as a Kabaddi player as well as a mother in the film. Today, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a photo on social media wherein she is seen posing with Kangana Ranaut as they promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

And now, just a few hours back, Kangana was spotted in an all-black look after her workout. The Manikarnika actress was donning a black coloured full sleeve top with matching black tights. She paired her look with cool black shades, Kangana looked stunning in her all-black gym look. The actress even flaunted her curls by not tieing up her hair. Like always Kangana made sure to wave bye to the paps before entering her car. The actress was spotted after her pilates session.

Talking about Panga, the movie directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also stars Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. The trailer gave us a glimpse into Jaya’s world where she once was a renowned kabaddi player and then became a railway employee and mother. It also will star Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend who helps her return to the game for a second time. For the film, Kangana trained in Kabaddi and was often seen practicing for the final shoot. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's pictures here:

