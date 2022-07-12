PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora ace their airport look in chic & comfortable pantsuits.

Bollywood airport looks are not a thing of the past. Even today, celebs make a style statement every time they step in or step out of the airport. On Tuesday morning, both Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora did just that. The paparazzi at the airport had a rather eventful start to the day as both of them were snapped leaving the city around the same time. However, made it even more interesting was that both Parineeti and Malaika chose pantsuits for their airport look.

Donning shades of blue, Parineeti was snapped in a pastel blue pantsuit that looked all things comfortable. The actress paired it with a white crop top and completed her look with a white round Gucci sling. As for Malaika, the yoga diva looked stylish in a navy blue striped pantsuit which she paired with a white strapless top. Wearing oversized glasses and minimal makeup, Malaika completed her look.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora's airport looks:

