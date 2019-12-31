PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra enjoys the chilly weather during her vacay in Austria; Take a look

Parineeti Chopra is currently holidaying in Austria the pictures of which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check out her latest pictures.

The very beautiful and talented is currently considered to be one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The stunning beauty made her debut with the movie Ishaqzaade back in 2012 and after that there was just no looking back for her. Pari, as she is fondly called by her fans, is currently in Europe for her vacations just like the other Bollywood celebs and is enjoying the last few moments of the year to the fullest.

The Girl On The Train actress recently wrapped up her vacation in Germany and then jetted off to her next destination, Austria. Parineeti has now shared a few glimpses of her Austrian vacay on Instagram which is sure to give each one of us major travel goals. It is quite evident from the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ pictures that it is freezing cold in Austria. Parineeti is seen wearing a black jacket, jeggings and a woolen beanie cap while posing for the pictures.

Check out the latest pictures of Parineeti Chopra below:

(ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra hints at her wedding and Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases her and says soon; Check it out)

By having a look at her pictures, it is quite clear that the Kesari actress will welcome the New Year in the beautiful location of Austria itself. On the professional front, Parineeti has some interesting projects coming up next year. She will be seen opposite in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The actress will also be seen in the official remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will star in the biopic Saina too which is based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Credits :Instagram

Read More