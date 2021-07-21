PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra gets ‘teary eyed’ as she gorges on simple daal roti in foreign land

Bollywood actress who has been abroad since the beginning of March just had an emotional moment. Wondering what it was? ‘Homesick’ Parineeti was overjoyed to find Indian food in London. She gorged on simple daal, roti, and rice at a restaurant in the foreign land and poured her heart out. Expressing happiness, she shared a bunch of pictures on the photo-sharing application. In the caption of the post, the ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ actress recalled how simple Indian food "brought tears" to her eyes. She wrote, “I haven't been to India since March... and so a simple dal, roti and rice brought tears to my eyes last night," she wrote. Parineeti Chopra also thanked the restaurant for the delicious food. "Thank you, Copper Chimney, for making me feel like I was home... You realise the importance of anything when you're away from it”

Scores of users rushed to Parineeti's post and showered love. “Looks delicious,” “Yummy,” “Miss you Parineeti” were among a few comments on the post. Actor Anupam Kher also reacted to the post. Among others, the 32-year-old actress' brother Shivang Chopra commented on the post. Shivang Chopra wrote: "Smiling looking at me?"

Click HERE to see.

Before visiting London, the star enjoyed some days in Turkey and Austria. Parineeti recently got herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in London and shared her pictures on Instagram. Talking about the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in 'The Girl On The Train', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina’. Parineeti will be seen next in 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor and .

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra is 'hit by reality' as she gets jabbed with first dose of vaccine; See PHOTOS