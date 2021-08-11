PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra keeps her airport look comfy yet stylish as she returns to Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood actress returned to Mumbai after a long stay in London. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress was spotted at the airport. Parineeti has been abroad since the beginning of March. Besides London, she also visited Turkey and Austria.

On her arrival, Parineeti was seen in a simple yet stylish airport. She donned an oversized black sweatshirt teamed with the same colour shorts. To ensure her comfort, she sported white sneakers and completed her look with a white bag. The Meri Pyaari Bindu star has been keeping her fans updated all this while. Her social media handle is filled with pictures from her time abroad. Parineeti spent some lovely days with her sister Priyanka in London. A few weeks back, she hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram in order to interact personally with her fans. While strolling casually around a park in London, Parineeti candidly replied to a few questions by her followers. One of her fans wanted to know if the Saina star can beat her sister in arm wrestling. Parineeti Chopra quickly replied to the question admitting that the Mary Kom actor can beat her easily.

Take a look:

The actress even got herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in London and shared the news on her Instagram handle. Talking about the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in 'The Girl On The Train', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina’. Parineeti will be seen next in 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor and .

