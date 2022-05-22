PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra slays in black lace jumpsuit, meets Karan Johar & Manish Malhotra for weekend dinner.

It was a happening weekend in B-Town as several actors were spotted in the city on Saturday night. While some were snapped visiting theatres, some others were seen partying or returning to Mumbai. One such celebrity who was snapped out and about was Parineeti Chopra who was seen visiting close friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

The paparazzi spotted Parineeti arriving at the fashion designer's home in the city's suburbs. The actress made heads turn as she donned a black satin and lace jumpsuit. Parineeti kept it effortlessly stylish as she completed her look by holding a classic black and gold Gucci sling.

Parineeti posed for the paparazzi outside Manish's home and was joined by the designer as well as Karan Johar. While Manish sported solid black, Karan did not fail to experiment as he wore a bright Gucci jacket, black joggers and sneakers.

Check out Parineeti, Karan and Manish's photos:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Fashion nerd to first short film, 5 facts you must know about The Archies debutant