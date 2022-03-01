PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra's Tuesday is all about fitness, Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish in modern ethnic

The paparazzi in Mumbai had a busy start to the day as several celebrities were snapped out and about. Two among them were Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. While Parineeti was snapped on early Tuesday morning, Shraddha was snapped post 11 am as she stepped out in the city. 

On Tuesday, Parineeti started her day on a fit note as the actress was snapped in her workout wear making her way to her car. Wearing a colour co-ordinated grey and black gym wear, Parineeti looked extremely fit as she donned chunky sunglasses. The actress waved out to the paparazzi from afar before zooming off in her car. 

Meanwhile, Shraddha chose for a modern ethnic look as she wore an ethnic work olive green top with denims. Staying true to her outfit, Shraddha wore tan brown Kolhapuri chappals. The actress also waved out to the paparazzi while stepping out from her car. 

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor's photos below: 

parineeti-gym-photos-inline_1.jpg
parineeti-gym-photos-inline_2.jpg
parineeti-gym-photos-inline_3.jpg
parineeti-gym-photos-inline_4.jpg
shraddha-city-photos-inline_1.jpg
shraddha-city-photos-inline_2.jpg
shraddha-city-photos-inline_3.jpg

