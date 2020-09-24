PHOTOS: Payal Ghosh arrives at Versova police station after being summoned for interrogation

Payal Ghosh filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct sometime back. She was recently summoned to the Versova police station.

Payal Ghosh grabbed headlines a few days back when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Reports also stated that the actress has decided to file an official complaint against the filmmaker. She then lodged a complaint against the Gangs of Wasseypur director on September 21 under Sections 341, 342, 354, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Ghosh reportedly got her statement recorded that very day. However, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations against him and called them baseless.

As per a report by Times of India, the actress was summoned by police for interrogation on Thursday. We have accessed a few exclusive pictures of Payal Ghosh as she arrived at the Versova police station in the afternoon hours. She was clad in a simple salwar kameez and headed straight into the station after getting out of her car. Meanwhile, her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, has confirmed the same stating that she was called for further investigation in the matter.

He has also stated that the actress was expected to provide evidence and other necessary details related to the accused at the police station. However, he refused to provide any details of whatever she has shared with the police. Earlier, Payal Ghosh had reportedly went to the Oshiwara police station for lodging the complaint. However, she eventually filed it at Versova. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer had earlier released a statement in which it was mentioned that all the allegations made against him were false.

