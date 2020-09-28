PHOTOS: Payal Ghosh meets Ramdas Athawale amidst sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, has been demanding for the arrest of the filmmaker. Read on to know more.

Days after making headlines for levelling sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Payal Ghosh met Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale in connection with the case. Payal has been demanding for the arrest of Anurag Kashyap and recently said that Mumbai Police is not investigating the matter in a speedy manner despite registering an FIR, just because he is an 'influential person'.

The sexaul misconduct case dates back to seven years ago and the actress has threatened that she will go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly". Just a few days ago, Payal tweeted, "I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo."

On Monday, Payal, her lawyer, and Ramdas Athawale addressed the media. The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier promised the actress security.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has denied all claims made by Payal and released a statement in the matter. In a series of tweets, he had said, “It took so long to silence me. It’s okay. In an attempt to silence me, you ended up lying so much that you have dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Maintain some decorum, madam. I just want to say that whatever your accusations are, they are baseless.” While speaking about the allegations, Payal Ghosh even dragged Richa Chadha, and Mahie Gill's names in the matter.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh threatens to go on hunger strike if no action is taken against Anurag Kashyap: Report

Share your comment ×