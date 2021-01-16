PHOTOS: Prachi Desai is all smiles even after getting injured; Spotted on a wheelchair at the airport

Today, Prachi Desai was clicked at the airport on a wheelchair as she injured her left leg recently. Take a look.

Prachi Desai, who has worked in Bollywood films like Rock On!!, Azhar, Once Upon a time in Mumbai and more, was spotted on a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Now, a few pictures of Prachi are doing rounds on the internet wherein a bandage on her left foot is clearly visible. It seems like the actor has injured her leg recently. In the pictures, Prachi can be seen sitting on a wheelchair with an attendant standing behind her.

The actress can be also seen spraying sanitiser all around herself. However, she removed her face mask and smiled when she spotted the camera. In the latest stills, she can be seen donning black pants with a matching t-shirt. She can be also seen carrying a pink bag and wearing flat slippers.

Check out the latest pictures of Prachi Desai here:

Before making her Bollywood debut with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! in 2008, Prachi’s shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s TV series Kasamh Se.

A few months back, Prachi made headlines when she took to her Twitter handle to remind that he had forgotten to tag other actors of Bol Bachchan when the film marked 8 years. At that time Ajay has only tagged Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan in his Bol Bachchan post. Ajay wrote, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty."

Re-tweeting the same, Prachi: "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

