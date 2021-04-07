PHOTOS: Preity Zinta dons black and grey athleisure as she gets papped outside a clinic

Preity Zinta was spotted outside the clinic today. She requested shutterbugs to follow CVOID 19 protocols and maintain social distancing.

Actress is always smiling and welcomes shutterbugs with her infectious smile. She is currently in India and is mostly spotted in the city. Her presence lights up the internet and so does her aura and infectious smile. Preity Zinta is popular for her dimples as she has beautiful dimples on her cheeks. Today, the Koi Mil Gaya actress was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra. The actress was in a hurry while making her way towards the car. She did not pose for the camera but asked the cameraperson to maintain social distancing due to COVID 19.

Dressed in black and grey athleisure, Preity was seen wearing a mask and while she was coming out of the clinic, all shutterbugs requested her for a picture. But the actress got a little annoyed seeing the chaos. She asked them to maintain social distancing owing to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the city. She did not pose for any picture and directly head towards her car. The actress kept her hair tied in a bun and was carrying a yellow bottle. Her bag looked very beautiful.

Recently, she was seen meeting at his residence. The actress wore a black polka dot dress which she paired with black boots. She was looking gorgeous in the outfit. Fans showered loads of love to her and praised her for her looks. Preity and Hrithik were seen in the film Koi Mil Gaya which was very popular. The film is still very much adored for its different storyline. It's been a long time that we have seen Preity on screen.

