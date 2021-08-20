PHOTOS: Preity Zinta enjoys ‘High altitude dining’ in Ladakh; Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts

Bollywood actress is holidaying in Ladakh and making the most of her time there. Preity has been updating her Instagram with fresh photographs and videos from the stunning tourist destination. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress took to her photo-sharing application and added two new pictures to her Ladakh diaries. In the recent pictures, the actress can be seen waiting for her special meal near the Warila Pass in Ladakh while her on-duty chef is putting all the efforts to prepare a scrumptious meal for the actress. Her fresh pictures are surely making us crave a vacation.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Preity wrote: "High altitude dining. An unforgettable experience.” Her picturesque photographs received scores of comments from her Instagram fans and followers. Among others, the actress also noticed her stunning vacation pictures and dropped a heart-eyed emoji on Preity's post. Through her videos and posts, Preity Zinta has involved her fans involved in her stay in Ladakh. Dil Chahta Hai actress previously, recorded herself visiting a monastery in the mountainous region.

Preity even shared a series of pictures wherein the actress celebrated Independence day at the high altitude. Earlier, the actress also visited Taktok Monastery and shared a video. She wrote, “There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I’m at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp. They were kind enough to let us sit inside for sometime & it felt amazing ... like time just stopped. Here’s to enjoying the sound of silence & respecting all religions.”