PHOTOS: Preity Zinta’s car spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat
Her car was seen arriving and she was sitting on the back seat. Well, her face was not very much clear. Preity had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zaara. She is also one of his close friends. Well, yesterday Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at his residence. He has been visiting SRK from day one of Aryan’s arrest. Many celebrities have also taken to their social handles and shown their support to the superstar. Hrithik Roshan also wrote an open letter to Aryan Khan on his Instagram.
Meanwhile, in the Arthur road jail, Aryan, along with 5 others has been shifted to the common cell from the quarantine barracks after he tested negative for COVID 19.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Reportedly 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD were recovered during the raid. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses.
