PHOTOS: Preity Zinta’s car spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat

Mumbai’s special NDPS court has reserved the order on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea for October 20. The star kid was sent to judicial custody for 14-days. On October 2, NCB had conducted a raid following a tip-off and had detained Aryan Khan and seven others. However, after his arrest, several celebrities from the film industry including Maheep Kapoor, Sabina Khan, and Neelam Kothari were seen arriving at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. Today, Preity Zinta was also spotted outside his residence.

Her car was seen arriving and she was sitting on the back seat. Well, her face was not very much clear. Preity had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zaara. She is also one of his close friends. Well, yesterday Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at his residence. He has been visiting SRK from day one of Aryan’s arrest. Many celebrities have also taken to their social handles and shown their support to the superstar. Hrithik Roshan also wrote an open letter to Aryan Khan on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, in the Arthur road jail, Aryan, along with 5 others has been shifted to the common cell from the quarantine barracks after he tested negative for COVID 19.