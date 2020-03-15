Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having the best time staying indoors, thanks to her adorable dog Gino

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Even at home, Priyanka Chopra looked like perfection in a probable jumpsuit and golden hoop earrings. Check out her pictures below.

Jonas is making the most of her time behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic which has taken place worldwide. And to give her company is her adorable dog Gino. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share super cute pictures as she goofed around with her dog at home in Los Angeles while making sure not to venture outdoors. Even at home, Priyanka looked like perfection in probably a jumpsuit and golden hoop earrings.

Sharing two photos with her dog Gino, Priyanka captioned, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames." The picture was clicked by PeeCee's close friend. Even though it was an early Sunday morning in India, fans immediately flooded Priyanka's picture with love struck and heart emojis. One fan wrote, "can i give you a hug too." While another commented, "PLEASE STOP BEING SO CUTE."

Check out Priyanka's latest Instagram post below:

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people across the world have refrained from shaking hands and are instead opting to greet each other with namaste. Priyanka, too, had shared a montage of her pictures at world events striking a pose while greeting namaste and had written, "It’s all about the Namaste An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!"

Credits :Instagram

