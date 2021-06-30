PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra spends ‘wonderful time’ with family at Rock Hall; Calls Jimi Hendrix ‘GOAT’

Priyanka Chopra along with her mother Madhu Chopra spends a great time at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Scroll further to check out the pics.

is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life giving her fans a glimpse into her day-to-day as well as landmark activities. The ‘Barfi’ actress gives a window into her life to her numerous fans and followers via social media. The actress recently posted a series of glamorous pictures from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Priyanka along with her mother Madhu Chopra spent a great time at one of the greatest places for music. Priyanka is an accomplished singer herself and has participated in a few songs including ‘In My City’.

Priyanka Chopra is looking absolutely glamorous with the shine and shimmer all around her. Inscribing her feelings, she wrote a wonderful caption, which read, “Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music. Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka, and everyone else who made it so smooth.” Priyanka also took to Instagram stories and shared a wonderful quote by the legendary Jimi Hendrix. The quote read, ‘I can’t express myself in any conversation… But when I’m up on stage, it’s all the world. It’s my whole life.” In the story, Priyanka called Jimi Hendrix, the greatest of all time.

Take a look at the post:

Priyanka recently shared a selfie on Instagram while being in the car. In the caption, she wrote, “Felt cute, might delete later”. On the work front, Priyanka has several promising projects lined up including the show ‘Citadel’, and a romantic comedy called ‘Text For You’ amongst others.

