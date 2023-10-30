PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat drops romantic birthday post for 'love' Kriti Kharbanda; latter calls him her 'sunshine'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are one of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry. Recently, Kriti celebrated her birthday and Pulkit shared some heartwarming pictures with her on social media. The couple is often seen expressing their love for each other publicly, and their fans adore them for it. On Kriti's special day, Pulkit made sure to make her feel loved and appreciated. In the pictures, Kriti and Pulkit can be seen smiling and laughing together. They look very happy and in love. Kriti's fans were quick to shower the couple with love and best wishes on her birthday.

Pulkit Samrat shares loving pictures with Kriti Kharbanda to wish her

As the actress turned a year older on Oct 29, her partner Pulkit Samrat has showered wishes on her in the most enchanting manner. Sharing a couple of photographs with Kharbanda wherein the lovebirds can be seen sharing a heartwarming hug, Pulkit wrote in his caption to wish her, “Happy Birthday my love!”

Kriti Kharbanda seems to be cherishing his endearing birthday wishes for her as she wrote while responding to him, “My sunshine!” Just like always, Kriti and Pulkit have once again set some soaring couple goals.

Pulkit’s romantic post for Kriti Kharbanda leaves fans awaiting their ‘wedding’

After the Fukrey 3 actor dropped the pictures with his ladylove, the couple’s fans have been going gaga over them and they dropped a heap of reactions to the pictures.

“Sweet couple”, wrote a fan and another fan commented, “Best couple”. It seems like some fans are also waiting with bated breath to see the couple tie the knot as they wrote, “Bhai jaldi shaadi kar lo (Please get married soon)” and “Wedding wedding wedding”.

Meanwhile, several other fans dropped birthday wishes on the birthday girl as they wrote, “Happy birthday @kriti.kharbanda have a blessed year”, “Happy Birthday bhabhi ji mubarkaan ji”, “Happy Birthday Mam”.

Pulkit Samrat on the work front

The actor commenced his acting career in 2006 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a prominent personality. He further marked another milestone in his career after stepping into Bollywood in 2012 with Bittoo Boss.

His recent venture includes Fukrey 3, wherein he was seen sharing the screen space with actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha and the comedy film left the audience in splits.

