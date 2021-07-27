PHOTOS: Raj Kundra leaves Byculla Jail ahead of his bail plea and custody hearing

Raj Kundra was snapped on Tuesday afternoon leaving Byculla Jail for his bail plea and custody hearing. The businessman, who has been arrested in an adult film racket case, was arrested a few days ago. Kundra's police custody ends today and he has challenged the same in Bombay High Court. The court will hear Kundra's bail plea and the police's side who will most likely ask for further custody.

Apart from Raj Kundra, several others have been summoned or investigated including his wife . Earlier, Kundra's lawyer, advocate Subhash Jadhav, had called his arrest "illegal". He had said, "Raj Kundra’s arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds."

Kundra has been accused of producing pornographic content and using the app Hotshots to upload this said content. However, the uploading of adult films on the Internet reportedly took place via a UK-based company Kenrin Limited which he had sold to his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. The adult film videos used to be transferred via transfer links such as WeTransfer.

Check out Raj Kundra's photos below:

Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty's residence also was raided by Crime Branch officials. Several files and computer servers have been seized which are currently under forensic auditing. First charge sheet in the case has also been filed. Meanwhile, a latest report revealed that Raj Kundra had thrown away his old phone after the Mumbai Police busted an pornography racket in February this year.

