PHOTOS: Raj Kundra released from Byculla jail after getting bail in adult film racket case

After more than a month, businessman Raj Kundra headed home on Tuesday as he was released from Byculla Jail. He was granted bail on Monday evening in the adult film racket case. A Mumbai court granted him bail on the surety of Rs 50,000. On Tuesday late morning, Raj Kundra was snapped leaving the city's Byculla Jail amidst a large crowd of media personnel and police protection.

Raj Kundra was last seen in August when he made a court appearance. The businessman was seen wearing a grey tee and denims, a black mask and a big red tika on his forehead. Raj Kundra's dishevelled hair did not go unnoticed. The businessman had to wade his way through the crowd to get to his car.

Check out Raj Kundra's photos below:

Soon as Raj Kundra was released from jail, wife and actress shared a positive note on social media. "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times," Shilpa Shetty wrote.

