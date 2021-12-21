PHOTOS: Raj Kundra snapped outside a store in Mumbai days after he called arrest case a 'witch hunt'

Raj Kundra, who has repeatedly made headlines for his arrest in the adult film racket case, was snapped on Tuesday afternoon in the city. The businessman has been lying low ever since he was released from jail after a few weeks and has been spotted multiple times only recently.

On Tuesday, Raj Kundra was seen walking out of a store and was snapped by the paparazzi who spotted him from afar. He was seen wearing a printed white tee, a blue jacket and a pair of denims. Kundra was busy speaking on the phone when he was snapped by the paps. Over the weekend, the businessman had stepped out for dinner with his son Viaan.

Check out Raj Kundra's photos below:

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra opened about his arrest and the case. He also dismissed any association with the production or distribution of adult film content material. He called the entire episode a 'witch hunt' and said he was breaking his silence because it was being "misconstrued for weakness".

