PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh leaves for NCB questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe

Rakul Preet Singh left her residence on Friday morning for NCB questioning after she was issued summons a few days ago.

After arriving from Hyderabad on Thursday evening, Rakul Preet Singh was snapped leaving her residence on Friday morning for NCB questioning. The actress had initially not disclosed whether she was in Hyderabad or Mumbai and denied receiving any summons. On Thursday, a NCB official confirmed the development that Rakul had acknoweldged the summons."Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official," tweeted ANI.

The actress' name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty who named her, Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta. However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all such claims stating that Rhea did not reveal any names during the course of her interrogation.

Rakul was snapped on Thursday evening at the airport as she arrived from Hyderabad. Apart from her, , Sara Ali Khan and have also been summoned. While Deepika was set to appear today alongside Rakul, her date has been pushed to 26 September. On Saturday, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha are expected to appear before the NCB.

