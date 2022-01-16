PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh picks neon green athleisure for workout today & we are totally impressed

Rakul Preet Singh has been making headlines ever since she has revealed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. Both are often spotted together in the city and also share pictures on social media with each other. Rakul recently said in an interview that there is 'nothing to hide or be sly about' a relationship when asked about making her relationship official. To note, the actress is gearing up for her next release Runway 34 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Today, the actress was spotted outside her workout session. She was seen wearing a neon green colour athleisure with same colour sports shoes. Well, it looked like Rakul was busy with her mobile and did not pose for the shutterbugs. It was last year on Rakul's birthday when the couple made their relationship official with a mushy post shared on their Instagram handles. Talking about her upcoming films, Runway 34 is slated to be released on April 29, 2022. The film was earlier named May Day.

The film is reportedly inspired by an incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Jackky will also be seen in Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and Cinderella starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul. Rakul also has Thank God, and Chhatriwali in her kitty.

