PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in the city after visiting Rishi Kapoor in Delhi

We all know that is admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to an infection. The news about Rishi's health came soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife , Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. Rishi Kapoor's son had flown to New Delhi to be by his father's side. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend . And now the couple Ranbir and Alia are back in the city.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were back after meeting Rishi Kapoor in Delhi. Ranbir looked uber cool in a blue checkered shirt and blue denim. He paired his look with a brown coloured sleeveless jacket, a cap and a pair of shades. On the other hand, Alia looked pretty in all-black attire. The Brahmastra actress was donning a full sleeve top and black pants with black ankle-length boots. The actress was holding a black winter jacket and a black handbag in her hand. She had tied up her hair like a bun.

The two came out together and left in different cars. Alia and Ranbir looked stunning together. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra which will mark the duos first collaboration together and their fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Apart from the love birds, Ayan’s fantasy drama also stars , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In fact, superstar will also have a cameo in Brahmastra. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 4th December 2020.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

