PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a sight together; Couple spotted outside old Dharma office

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest couples of BTown currently. Ever since the two made their relationship official, all eyes are on them. Both the stars have been spotted together on several occasions and now that they will be sharing the screen space together soon too, their public spottings together have increased. Today also the couple was spotted together heading out of the old Dharma office in Khar, Mumbai and we have to admit that they look absolutely cute together. In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a blue shirt that he has paired over light blue denim. He is also wearing a cap in the opposite direction. The actor has completed his look with white sneakers. Before he sat in the car, RK posed for the paps in his usual pose, the thumbs up pose. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt sat in the car without posing. With whatever little can be seen, it is visible that she is wearing a white top. Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022. On December 15, the makers also released a quirky teaser of the film, thereby introducing their main character Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor. To add up to everyone’s curiosity, the teaser was unveiled live in a grand event amid fans. In the recent past, the director of the film, Ayan has also been leveling up fan’s excitement by sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film.

Apart from that, Alia has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Currently, she is busy with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s shoot, in which she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor he has YRF’s Shamshera too apart from Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: PICS: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt walk hand in hand as they step out; Varun Dhawan & others join

