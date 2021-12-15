Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's cute chemistry at Brahmastra Motion poster launch is undeniable; PHOTOS
Coming to the motion poster launch, the lead actors Alia and Ranbir were seen posing for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, the actress was looking gorgeous in a red colour floor-length gown. She was blushing as she was posing with beau Ranbir. While the actor opted for a casual look, he was seen wearing a shirt paired with jeans and completed the look with a denim jacket. Alia applied subtle makeup with nude lipstick. She left her hair open.
Director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the launch event. He even posed with the actors. Well, other stars were not seen.
Take a look at the pictures here:
It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first time. This is another reason why the fans are excited to see them. Yesterday, the poster was launched and Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle mentioning, “Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow .." In the poster, Ranbir is seen covered with fire all over, with his arms stretched out.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Brahmastra is all about fire; Amitabh Bachchan shares ahead of motion poster