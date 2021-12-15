Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's cute chemistry at Brahmastra Motion poster launch is undeniable; PHOTOS

After a long wait, the film Brahmastra motion poster is finally going to release. The film was in the news for a long time. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan in the main role and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from the lead actors, the drama also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. To note, the logo was launched back in 2019 in Prayagraj. Backed by Karan Johar, the film will reportedly hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

Coming to the motion poster launch, the lead actors Alia and Ranbir were seen posing for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, the actress was looking gorgeous in a red colour floor-length gown. She was blushing as she was posing with beau Ranbir. While the actor opted for a casual look, he was seen wearing a shirt paired with jeans and completed the look with a denim jacket. Alia applied subtle makeup with nude lipstick. She left her hair open.

Director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the launch event. He even posed with the actors. Well, other stars were not seen.