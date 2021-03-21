PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Bipasha Basu reunite for an ad shoot & are all smiles; Shakun Batra joins them.

Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor recently came together to shoot for a commercial. Pinkvilla got its hands on some unseen photos. Check it out below.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy recuperating in quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus. While he isn't being spotted out and about, the actor continues to make headlines. This time Ranbir is making some noise on social media for his latest photos with Bipasha Basu. The duo recently came together to shoot for a commercial and their photos from the sets of this ad shoot have made it to social media.

While Ranbir can be seen sporting a cool blue shirt and a tie, Bipasha looks stunning in a white ethnic outfit with jhumkas. Snapping up a selfie, Bipasha clicked a picture with Ranbir and both the stars can be seen smiling adorably for the camera. Not just that, looks like the ad shoot was helmed by Shakun Batra who also posed with the duo.

As Bipasha and Ranbir's photos surfaced, fans got pretty nostalgic about seeing the Bachna Ae Haseeno pair. "Miss bachna ae haseeno days," wrote one die-hard fan. While another commented, "Bipasha is looking absolutely gorgeous."

Pinkvilla got its hands on some more unseen photos from the shoot. Check it out below:

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was last shooting for Brahmastra and the shoot came to a grinding halt as the actor tested positive. As for his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt, who was also shooting, she tested negative.

