PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor ditches his old mask for a new one as he and Ayan Mukerji get snapped

While Ayan Mukerji was snapped out and about, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from his car. The actor waved out to the paparazzi as he left the dubbing studio.

and best friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra will miss its December date at the box office given the situation, but the duo are still making sure to keep up with minimal delays on their end. Today, Ranbir and Ayaan were snapped as they came together for dubbing, presumably for Brahmastra. While Ayan was snapped out and about, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of Ranbir only from his car. The actor waved out to the paparazzi as he left the dubbing studio.

Donning a white crisp shirt and his statement navy blue cap, Ranbir kept his outfit simple and comfortable. However, Ranbir's new mask was hard to miss. The actor's mask, in his last few outings, has led to quite some chatter on social media with fans noticing it prominently. Today, Ranbir donned an entirely new mask which covered his mouth and nose entirely, unlike the earlier one.

Ayan Mukerji kept his look casual and was snapped in camo pants, a bright blue tee and a black hoodie as he made his way to the dubbing studio. Take a look at their photos below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also busy working on Shamshera with actor Sanjay Dutt who seems to have taken a break from his cancer treatment to shoot some patch work for the film. Shamshera stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. The film's production had come to a screeching halt due to the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO READ: Amid cancer treatment, Sanjay Dutt returns to sets to complete patchwork for Ranbir Kapoor headlined Shamshera

Share your comment ×