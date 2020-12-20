PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys cycling, Aditya Roy Kapur gets snapped at a film set in the city on Sunday

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were in the city on Sunday as they went about their business. Take a look.

Actor , who was spotted yesterday at a dubbing studio, was spotted cycling around in the city on Sunday. The handsome actor was at home during the lockdown, but now finally he has resumed work. Keeping up with his fitness routine, Ranbir was snapped taking his bicycle out for a spin. In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen sporting a black jersey. He has also covered his face with a black mask and also wore a cycling helmet to make sure he kept himself safe while riding the cycle. His sports gear also included hand gloves and a pair of blue sports shoes.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur, who has recently started shooting for his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, was snapped at the film sets on Sunday. In the pictures, Aditya can be seen flaunting his cute smile and also waving out to the paparazzi. He can be seen wearing a green-hued jacket paired with black pants. As usual, he is looking dashing in the latest pictures.

Check out the latest pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir, who was last seen in Sanju, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend, actress . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Ranbir also has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.

While Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Ludo and next, he will be seen in Om: The Battle Within alongside Sanjana Sanghi. He had recently shared the first look from the film. It is being directed by Kapil Verma and it will tentatively hit the big screens next year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

