PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor gives another glimpse of his cap obsession, keeps it casual as he gets papped in Mumbai

’s cap obsession hasn’t remained hidden from fans. Time and again, the Rockstar actor adds his signature cap to add funkiness to his style quotient. Well, Monday was no different for him. Ranbir Kapoor caught the attention of paparazzi as she stepped out in the Bandra area of the Mumbai city. The Barfi star left the fashion police stunned with his street casual look. While doing so, he taught fans a big lesson on how fashion and comfort can go hand-in-hand.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated inside his luxurious car, clad in a casual white printed t-shirt. He added a black cap to his casual look and gave us another glimpse of his cap obsession. Following COVID-19 guidelines, the actor completed his look with a black facemask as a precautionary measure to keep himself protected from the contagious virus. The actor can also be seen engulfed in a deep conversation with someone on the phone and we can’t help but wonder if it’s on the other side.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

In the recent past, the actor’s photos from Delhi have also been grabbing the headlines. Reportedly, the actor was busy shooting alongside for Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film. During Raksha Bandhan, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave fans a sneak peek into the Rakhi celebrations of the elite star.

