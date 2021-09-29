PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt as fans swamp them for selfies at Jodhpur airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mini holiday to Jodhpur has come to an end and the couple wound it up in style as they went out for a safari. On Wednesday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Jodhpur airport making their way back to Mumbai. While the paparazzi was already stationed at the airport to snap the couple, several fans also came to catch a glimpse.

Alia and Ranbir were swamped with fans at the airport who wanted to click selfies with them. Ranbir got his protective boyfriend mode in action as he held Alia Bhatt close and made sure fans didn't come too close. The actor held Alia by her arms and made sure they entered the airport seamlessly. At one point, the actor even blocked a fan from clicking a selfie even though Alia was trying to smile for the picture amid the hustle and bustle.

The lovebirds kept their airport looks effortless. While Ranbir wore his go-to cargo pants and a black tee, he completed his look with a pair of black aviators and a green beanie. As for Alia, the actress wore a similar printed denim and shirt outfit. Underneath the white shirt, the actress wore a beige crop top. Alia's accessories were on display as she wore multiple rings, gold hoops, black sunglasses and carried a stylish Balenciaga bucket bag.