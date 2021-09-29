PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt as fans swamp them for selfies at Jodhpur airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mini holiday to Jodhpur has come to an end and the couple wound it up in style as they went out for a safari. On Wednesday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Jodhpur airport making their way back to Mumbai. While the paparazzi was already stationed at the airport to snap the couple, several fans also came to catch a glimpse. 

Alia and Ranbir were swamped with fans at the airport who wanted to click selfies with them. Ranbir got his protective boyfriend mode in action as he held Alia Bhatt close and made sure fans didn't come too close. The actor held Alia by her arms and made sure they entered the airport seamlessly. At one point, the actor even blocked a fan from clicking a selfie even though Alia was trying to smile for the picture amid the hustle and bustle. 

The lovebirds kept their airport looks effortless. While Ranbir wore his go-to cargo pants and a black tee, he completed his look with a pair of black aviators and a green beanie. As for Alia, the actress wore a similar printed denim and shirt outfit. Underneath the white shirt, the actress wore a beige crop top. Alia's accessories were on display as she wore multiple rings, gold hoops, black sunglasses and carried a stylish Balenciaga bucket bag. 

Take a look at Ranbir and Alia's Jodhpur airport photos below: 

Earlier in the day, photos and videos from Alia and Ranbir's safari surfaced on social media. Click the link below to check it out. 

Comments
Anonymous : wtf
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : aw father protecting mouse faced daughter of mafi.a
REPLY 3 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful Katrina and Ranbir is the great love!
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Best love is only Katrina and Ranbir.
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : this girl is so fool varun was madly in love with her and wants to marry her but Alia left him for rk pv don't ignore my comment
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Why go among the public if they have to evade like this . Height of hipocracy and insecurity .
REPLY 8 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Wo raaste me chal rahe hain. Agar waha log hai to unki kya galti?
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Wedding is true. When!?
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Photo PR.
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Media.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Pr for Rk.
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranbir don't have PR.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Rk is fake.
REPLY 7 5 hours ago

