PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan papped outside Jacky Bhagnani’s house; What are they up to?

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, many Bollywood celebs often get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actors and were the recent ones who caught the attention of shutterbugs on Saturday evening. The two were snapped outside producer and actor Jacky Bhagnani’s house on the weekend and we cannot stop wondering if a new collaboration is in the making.

Talking about their public appearance, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped seated inside his luxurious vehicle. He was seen donning a black and blue striped t-shirt with a perfectly set hair-do. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan kept it casual in a plain-black t-shirt paired with comfy trousers and quirky shoes. Although, Hrithik Roshan appeared to be in haste, he took a brief moment to wave back at paps.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Hrithik and Tiger performed umpteen stunts and gun fights leaving fans enticed. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet.

However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krrish. Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

