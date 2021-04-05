PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor keeps his distance from paps as he waves to them post visiting a clinic

Ranbir Kapoor has just recovered from coronavirus and has resumed his pending work. He was spotted outside a dentist's building and waved to the shutterbugs.

, who was recently in the news after he got infected from coronavirus, has recovered from COVID 19 virus. He went under home quarantine and was following safety protocols. He has now resumed working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and was spotted at the dubbing studio. The film also stars in the lead role. However, the actress has now tested positive for COVID 19 and is under home quarantine. Ranbir Kapoor was today spotted outside a dentist's building in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a grey colour T-shirt with blue jeans and not to miss his black cap. He also wore a mask. He even waved at the shutterbugs from a distance while making his way towards the car. Ranbir was looking a little tired as he is recovering from the virus. Last week, Riddhima had shared a photo of Ranbir sitting by her side when they performed a puja for late actor . Ranbir was seen with a beard and glasses.

Currently, the Maharashtra government has announced a weekend lockdown. Theatres are also closed down owing to the increasing cases. But shooting will go on in limited numbers.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next directorial with , Sandeep Reddy's Animal with Anil Kapoor in his pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju which was a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film shows journey of Sanjay Dutt and how his career was affected because of the drug.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

