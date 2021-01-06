PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual in blue as he gets papped outside a clinic

After having a gala time at Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor was today spotted at a clinic and was at his casual best.

The handsome hunk never fails to make heads turn every time he steps out. From attending starry bashes to casual outings in the city, the Sanju star always puts his best foot forward and impresses the fashion police with his dressing sense. Yesterday, he was spotted arriving in style with girlfriend and Shaheen Bhatt for ’s star-studded birthday bash. Ranbir looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. Today, the talented actor yet again shelled out fashion goals as he was spotted outside a clinic.

In the pictures, we can see him wearing a navy blue t-shirt and sky blue denim jeans. He teamed it up with a stylish grey hat that complemented his overall casual look. Ranbir can also be seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. He also poses for the shutterbugs. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hai star exudes charm in the casual outfit and looked handsome in blue attire.

In the video, we can see Ranbir waving at the paparazzi from his swanky white car.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal in his kitty. The ace filmmaker today announced his new project on his Twitter handle. Animal is likely to go on floors in mid-2021 and will release next year.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others arrive at Deepika Padukone's birthday party

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×