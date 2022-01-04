PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black tee and denims as he gets clicked outside Anand Pandit's house

Ranbir Kapoor is back from Kenya after celebrating New Year with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Both were clicked at the airport a few days back and their pictures are also doing around on social media. Ranbir is not much active on social media but whenever he steps out from his home his pictures do not take time in going viral. Today, the actor was spotted outside producer Anand Pandit’s house. He was seen wearing casuals and a mask, following all the protocols of COVID 19.

Today, the actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with jeans and shoes. He was also wearing a cap and as he came out of the car he waved at the shutterbugs. He did not pose for them as he quickly made entry to the building. The actor was in a hurry. To note, he is gearing for his next release Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. The motion poster of the film is also released. This is one of the most awaited films.

The motion poster opens with Ranbir’s voice saying that some power in the universe is out of human beings' understanding. Then Alia’s voice is heard who asks him why is he only able to see such things and later asks, "Who are you, Shiva?" After this, Ranbir is introduced with the Trishul of Lord Shiva, covered in flames.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic drama. He also has Animal in his kitty.

