PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, mum Neetu Kapoor twin in ripped denims, actor speeds off on his electric bike

While Neetu Kapoor headed towards her car, Ranbir Kapoor surprised the paparazzi by hopping on to his electric bike. Check out the photos below.

and mum were snapped out and about in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The mother-son duo were seen exiting an under construction building in the plush area of Bandra, not too far from their own home. Just a few days ago, we had seen Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shopping in the city.

Today, Ranbir and mum Neetu were spotted in ripped denims as they were seen stepping out of the building gate. While mum Neetu headed towards her car, Ranbir hopped on to his electric bike. They kept their style basic and Ranbir's bright red e-bike grabbed eyeballs.

Not just that, the actor even flaunted had his favourite number 8 on his e-bike. He was snapped zooming off on his ride with his customary cap and mask in place. Neetu Kapoor opted for a plain black top with her ripped denims and sported a pair of sunglasses.

Check out Ranbir and mum Neetu Kapoor's photos below:

