  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, mum Neetu Kapoor twin in ripped denims, actor speeds off on his electric bike

While Neetu Kapoor headed towards her car, Ranbir Kapoor surprised the paparazzi by hopping on to his electric bike. Check out the photos below.
1477 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor on electric bike, Neetu Kapoor in ripped denims.PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, mum Neetu Kapoor twin in ripped denims, actor speeds off on his electric bike .
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranbir Kapoor and mum Neetu Kapoor were snapped out and about in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The mother-son duo were seen exiting an under construction building in the plush area of Bandra, not too far from their own home. Just a few days ago, we had seen Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shopping in the city. 

Today, Ranbir and mum Neetu were spotted in ripped denims as they were seen stepping out of the building gate. While mum Neetu headed towards her car, Ranbir hopped on to his electric bike. They kept their style basic and Ranbir's bright red e-bike grabbed eyeballs.

Not just that, the actor even flaunted had his favourite number 8 on his e-bike. He was snapped zooming off on his ride with his customary cap and mask in place. Neetu Kapoor opted for a plain black top with her ripped denims and sported a pair of sunglasses. 

Check out Ranbir and mum Neetu Kapoor's photos below:

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor recalls her 'wonder years' with mom Neetu Kapoor and shares a childhood picture

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor blesses son Ranbir Kapoor on birthday 'for effortlessly making people feel secure around him'
Ranbir Kapoor gets a warm hug from mom Neetu & love from sister Riddhima as they join him for birthday lunch
Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor
When Ranbir Kapoor shared the frame with Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and left fans gushing over his smile
Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima brighten up the feed as they click a selfie & fans wish to see Ranbir Kapoor in frame
Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor gawking at a busy Neetu Kapoor in a rare throwback photo will leave you nostalgic

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement