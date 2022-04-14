PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor picks up Alia Bhatt in his arms as newlyweds pose for the paparazzi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married and we can't keep calm! After weeks of guessing games, the lovebirds became one in holy matrimony as they tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony, held at Ranbir's luxurious Pali Hill abode, Vastu. The newlyweds were twinning in white, with elaborate Sabyashachi wedding attires as they made their first appearance in front of the paparazzi at Vastu's entrance. Everyone was left spellbound by RanAlia's romance game, as Ranbir picked up his Dulhaniya, who was blushing profusely.