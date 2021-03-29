PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor sends Holi wishes to paps as he is spotted first time post recovering from COVID

Ranbir Kapoor, who was tested positive for COVID 19 a few weeks ago, was today spotted in the city wishing Holi to shutterbugs. The actor also made a sign indicating that he is doing fine.

Actor was recently in the news after he diagnosed positive for coronavirus. His mother confirmed the same via a post on her Instagram a few weeks ago and revealed that the actor was under home quarantine. Recently, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor gave some good news to his fans and said that the Sanju star has tested negative for COVID and is doing fine. As Ranbir is back on his feet, the handsome star was spotted for the first time in the city post recovering from the novel virus.

The Rockstar actor was snapped outside film producer Aarti Shetty's house. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen sitting inside his black swanky car. Notably, Ranbir can also be seen wishing Happy Holi to shutterbugs in the photos. The 38-year-old actor is seen showing his phone with Holi greetings to paps. He also made a sign indicating that he is doing perfectly fine. For the outing, he kept it casual and looked dapper in a black t-shirt. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also seen sitting with him inside the car.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor pictures below:

Earlier, while talking to PTI, Randhir had said though he did not know when Ranbir tested negative for COVID 19, he assured that the actor is doing fine now. He was quoted as saying, “Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Barfi actor’s work front, he will next be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra with ladylove . Besides this, he also has Luv Ranjan's forthcoming film with and Sandeep Reddy's Animal with Anil Kapoor in his pipeline.

