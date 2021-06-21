  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor showers love on a kid as they hug during a football match practice

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the football practice match with celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ibrahim Ali Khan among others.
 The Maharashtra Government has eased down the lockdown restrictions in the state. Post which, many celebrities are now being spotted in the city as they are stepping out for their work. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Meezaan Jaaferi, Aparshakti Khurrana among others were spotted at the football session. But during the match what caught everyone’s attention was the Tamasha actor giving hug to a kid.  

However, it is not known but as reported by other media houses he is the actor’s friend’s kid, who accompanied his father. The actor was seen in athleisure comprising of a grey t-shirt, black shorts and a bandana. The pictures of Ranbir giving a hug to the kid have gone viral. It is a known fact that the actor is a fan of football. Not only does he like playing the sport, but he also owns a football club, Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

Tennis player Leander Paes, Dino Morea and few others were also snapped at the match. Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were also seen.

Take a look at photos here:  

On the work front, the Tamasha actor will be next seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He will be also seen with Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled film by Luv Ranjan. He has announced another film ‘Animal’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and it will be helmed by Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

