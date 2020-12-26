PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor keep it casual as they get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are teaming up for the first time for Luv Ranjan’s next, were today spotted outside the filmmaker’s office in Mumbai.

If there are two actors fans have been waiting to see together on the silver screen it is and . The duo will be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film. Ever since the film has been announced, both the actors are often spotted outside the ace filmmaker’s office in Mumbai. Speaking of this, the Baaghi star and the Sanju actor were today snapped outside Ranjan’s office. The duo was at their casual best while giving out some fashion goals.

In the photos, Shraddha and Ranbir can be seen sitting inside their swanky cars. While the actor looks dapper in a black tee, the stunning actress opts for a casual top for the outing. In the pictures, the duo can also be seen sporting masks amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The Aashiqui 2 opted for subtle makeup and keep it simple yet elegant.

The forthcoming flick was announced back in December last year. The upcoming movie was earlier scheduled to release on 26 March 2021 but later got pushed owing to the COVID pandemic. It is likely to go on floors in the first week of January.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, it will be the first time when Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen together in a film. Besides them, the Luv Ranjan’s directorial will also star veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

Earlier, while announcing the project on her social media, Shraddha had written, “Super excited for this.” The movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see both the stars together on the silver screen.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

