  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor keep it casual as they get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are teaming up for the first time for Luv Ranjan’s next, were today spotted outside the filmmaker’s office in Mumbai.
8371 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha KapoorPHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor keep it casual as they get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there are two actors fans have been waiting to see together on the silver screen it is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The duo will be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film. Ever since the film has been announced, both the actors are often spotted outside the ace filmmaker’s office in Mumbai. Speaking of this, the Baaghi star and the Sanju actor were today snapped outside Ranjan’s office. The duo was at their casual best while giving out some fashion goals.

In the photos, Shraddha and Ranbir can be seen sitting inside their swanky cars. While the actor looks dapper in a black tee, the stunning actress opts for a casual top for the outing. In the pictures, the duo can also be seen sporting masks amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The Aashiqui 2 opted for subtle makeup and keep it simple yet elegant.

The forthcoming flick was announced back in December last year. The upcoming movie was earlier scheduled to release on 26 March 2021 but later got pushed owing to the COVID pandemic. It is likely to go on floors in the first week of January.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, it will be the first time when Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen together in a film. Besides them, the Luv Ranjan’s directorial will also star veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

Earlier, while announcing the project on her social media, Shraddha had written, “Super excited for this.” The movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see both the stars together on the silver screen.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor keep Christmas spirit high as they arrive with gifts at Kapoor family lunch; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS her next film with Ranbir Kapoor will go on floors on THIS date
Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's TSeries
Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film; Here’s when it will release
Shraddha Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor & Ramayana: I’ve not been approached for either
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office; Leave fans excited about their movie
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom com to start filming this month; Spain schedule undecided
close