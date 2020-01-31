PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor walks out of the Mumbai airport with a mask on his face; Here’s why

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport looking cool in casuals. He was wearing a white t-shirt and beige coloured pants. But what caught everyone's attention was Ranbir had covered his mouth with a mask.

From his airport looks to his promotional looks, Ranbir makes sure to turn heads. Recently, the Brahmastra was spotted exiting from the Mumbai airport. Ranbir was looking cool donning casuals. He was wearing a white t-shirt and beige coloured pants. The actor had paired his look with cool glares and a blue cap on his head. But what caught everyone's attention was that Ranbir had covered his mouth with a mask. The actor did did not remove the mask at all. Infact, he was heared telling the paps that everyone will soon start wearing it.

Well, Ranbir fans need not worry. The actor is fit and fine but is taking safety precautions from the Coronavirus that has spread all over China and can harm people in other places too. According to reports, it has slipped to India from Wuhan. For the uninitiated, Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for two of his upcoming projects namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen alongside ladylove Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra backed by . Ranbir will star along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera.

