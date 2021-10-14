PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji looks no less than a royal in a yellow saree at Durga Puja

Rani Mukerji is someone who is not sighted that often, hence when the gorgeous actress steps out of her house paps leave no stoned unturned to capture her in their lenses. We all know that Durga Puja is one of the important festivals for this Bond beauty and every year she comes together with her sister Kajol and celebrates this festival with a lot of pomp and show. Like every year Rani was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal this year too and we have to admit that she looked stunning in her yellow saree.

Rani Mukerji wore a beautiful yellow saree with a red and golden border. She paired her saree with a red blouse. Wore pretty looking red bangles, tied her hair in a bun and wore a long heavy neckpiece. With a red round bindi and sindoor, the actress looked beyond stunning. She sat with poise on the stage right in front of the Durga idol as she posed for the paps. Rani’s smile is still capable of making her fans skip a heartbeat.

Take a look:

Just a few weeks ago, photos from the sets of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had gone viral on social media. The actress celebrated the wrap of the international shoot of the film with the entire crew of the film. The shoot took place in parts of Estonia and while she was shooting there, fans were excited to see some of the BTS photos that were shared by fans on social media. The film was announced on Rani's birthday this year and it is based on a real-life story. The film is helmed by Ashima Chhiber and backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Besides this, Rani also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is all set to release on November 19, 2022.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji serves up a gorgeous look in blue as she gets SPOTTED on sets in Mumbai