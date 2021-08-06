PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji snapped with daughter Adira as she leaves for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway shoot.

Rani Mukerji, who often loves keeping a low-key profile, was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai today with her staff and daughter Adira. The actress was spotted leaving for the filming of her next film titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actress arrived at the airport with her staff and daughter Adira. She did not pose for the paparazzi but quickly made her way inside. The film which will be directed by Ashima Chibber, is an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.

A trade insider told Pinkvilla, “Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a complete author-backed role for her. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart."

However, it is not clear where the actress was headed for the film's shoot. Take a look at Rani Mukerji's photos below:

When the film was announced, an excited Rani had said, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film."

The film is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: Diet Sabya calls out Akshay Kumar & Vaani for copying famous travel couple's pose for Bell Bottom song poster