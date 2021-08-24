PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji spotted shooting Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway in front of ‘Soprus’ cinema in Tallinn, Estonia

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is reportedly based on a true case back in 2011 when a couple's children were taken by Norway welfare services as they were deemed unfit to raise a child. According to reports, the cast was initially supposed to film the venture in Norway. According to a previous Midday report, getting the Visas for the entire cast and crew of the prep heavy film was getting difficult hence the producers decided to film the project in Estonia.

Recently a Twitter account of the Ambassador of Estonia to India and Nepal tweeted a picture. The caption read, “#RaniMukerji spotted in front of the cinema “Sõprus” in the Tallinn Old Town shooting for #MrsChatterjeevsNorway”. A source told Midday, “Norway was producer Nikkhil Advani and the director’s original choice. They wanted to be as true to the source material as possible. But getting visas for the team was proving to be a cumbersome task in the current circumstances. The makers did not want to wait too long as it’s a prep-heavy film. So, they decided to shoot in Estonia in a bio-bubble after the necessary permissions were procured by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios."

Take a look at the tweet:

#RaniMukerji spotted in front of the cinema “Sõprus” in the Tallinn Old Town shooting for #MrsChatterjeevsNorway pic.twitter.com/DKX7YyXJti — Ambassador of Estonia to India and Nepal (@Estonia_in_IN) August 23, 2021

Recently Producer Nikkhil Advani spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be wrapped up by October. He said, “We had a tremendous amount of research and workshop with Rani Mukerji. We are glad that she will be playing the lead in this great story.” Rani Mukerji was last seen on the silver screen in Mardaani 2. She has also shot for Bunty aur Babli 2 alongside , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

