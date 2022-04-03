PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji steps out in Rs 1.20 lakh worth Gucci pants and defines luxury Sunday.

Rani Mukerji rarely makes an appearance in the city but when she does the actress is surely papped by the paparazzi. On Sunday afternoon, Rani was snapped in the city's suburbs and she stepped out in style. The actress was all smiles as she seemed to be busy on her phone. While Rani slayed in her own sartorial sense, what caught our attention was her luxury Sunday look.

For her Sunday look, Rani wore a crisp white sleeveless top which she paired with luxury silk Gucci pants. The cost of Rani's pants will definitely blow your mind. The silk pants with the GG Supreme pattern in pink and beige cost as much as $1,600. This approximately retails for Rs 1,21,592 in Indian currency.

Apart from the expensive pants, Rani also sported a pair of GG Web sandal which retails for $570. This approximately sums up to Rs 43,317. Now isn't that a luxury Sunday look? Rani completed her look with a sling bag, oversized glasses and a dark lip colour.

Check out Rani Mukerji's Sunday photos below:

