PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is all smiles as he flaunts his chiseled biceps in a series of new pictures

Trust to charm his way through anyone's heart and it will probably be a breeze for the actor. Ranveer dropped some mid-week glam on Instagram as he shared a series of new photos. Goes without saying, the pictures were a massive treat for Ranveer's fans as they flooded the comments section. But what so special about the actor's latest post? Turns out, Ranveer's chiseled biceps were the highlight of these new photos.

In the pictures, Ranveer Singh can be seen donning a clean look. With his hair slicked back, a slight stubble and rather different moustache, Ranveer definitely looks all things charming. Ranveer's insane workouts seemed to have yielded results as the actor's ripped physique is very much in focus.

Sharing the photos, Ranveer captioned it with a heart emoji. Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment on Ranveer's photo and wrote, "Huuuge." Whereas Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart emoji.

Check out Ranveer Singh 's latest post below:

Just a few days ago, Ranveer Singh and were snapped heading out of Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The couple were snapped by the paparazzi seated in their cars as they were leaving the hospital.

On the work front, Ranveer has multiple big-ticket films lined up waiting to get a release. He is reprising the role of Simmba in ‘Sooryavanshi’. He has shot for another film with director Rohit Shetty titled ‘Cirkus’. Ranveer will be seen in the triumph story of the Indian cricket team who won the world cup in 1983. Makers had released Ranveer’s look in 83 as maverick sportsman Kapil Dev. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordar with YRF.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked stepping out of a hospital