PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hold hands, walk out of airport in style after 83 promotions

Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh are always a sight when they step out of their house together. Be it their fashion game or their PDA, everything always grabs all our attention. Well, currently the couple is busy promoting their film 83 and is often spotted at the airport. Recently, the two took social media by a storm after Ranveer kissed DP while posing for the paps and now once again these two lovebirds are spotted at the airport looking all classy and stylish.

In the pictures, we can see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinning in black and white attires. Ranveer wore a white tee over black tracks and paired it with a black sweater. He then wore a beige coloured trench coat, wore a checks mask and black sunglasses. Deepika on the other hand wore black leather pants and paired it with a white tee. She layered her outfit with a black coloured fur coat and wore a black mask. Both the stars returned to the Mumbai airport after their busy schedules of promoting their upcoming sports drama 83.

Take a look:

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. 83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. After facing several delays, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2020.

