PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh and his mother make for a stylish ‘mom son’ duo as they arrive at airport

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actor Ranveer Singh was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi as he arrived at the airport with his mother. Ranveer Singh rarely goes wrong with his voguish style. The actor can rock in any hue, thereby shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow.

Speaking of which, his latest public appearance was no different. The Padmaavat star was seen making a strong case for stunning hues of pink and yellow while being papped at the airport. He matched his pink hoodie with yellow track pants. However, what stole the limelight was his quirky shoes and funky glasses. On the other hand, unlike his son, Ranveer’s mother opted for an all-black look which was completed with a stylish statement bag.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh reveals the reason behind taking up ‘The Big Picture’ over other TV show offers